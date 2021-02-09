NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A statewide phone line that aims to help older adults dealing with loneliness and depression.
The hotline, which is called Tennessee Hope Line, is dedicated to answering the calls of 60 years old or older.
"We found that a large percentage of people, particularly elderly adults, live alone, and they don't have anyone to talk to. Some of them don't see or speak to single a person for as often as a week," Bevelle Puffer, special projects coordinator for Governor Lee's office of Faith-based & Community Initiatives, said.
The Governor's Office of Faith-based and Community Initiatives and the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board launched Tennessee Hope Line in December. Janice Carter is a volunteer who answers the calls and listens to Tennessee's older residents.
"It's just been a good experience to be able to talk with someone and hear their story. Sometimes I don't have to say much at all. Just ask a question, and they answer the question," Carter said.
The TN Hope Line is open Monday-Friday, 9 AM until 3 PM. The line also connects people to resources that can provide transportation and food. The number to call is 844-600-8262. If interested in becoming a volunteer, call 615-371-2025 and speak with Carrie Kidd.
