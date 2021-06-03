NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the first time ever, Tennessee will hold a sales tax holiday exclusively for gun safety equipment.

The tax-free holiday begins July 1 at midnight and runs through June of 2022.

Tennesseans will be able to purchase things like gun safes and other gun safety devices without paying sales tax. The sales tax holiday follows the enactment of Tennessee's new permitless carry bill, signed into law by Governor Bill Lee in April.

News4 spoke with gun owners to get their opinion on this move. Many were unaware of the tax-free news. However, the ones who did know about it had only positive things to say.

"I think it's a good idea, lot been buying guns and the price has gone up, hard to find stuff now," said Mario Pukl. "Giving them tax break is a good idea to be safe and purchase safety equipment."

Martin Lane said, "I think it will get young, junior, and new gun owners, can spend more money on safety, its a major priority when using a weapon."

The tax holiday period lasting until next year will help Tennesseans save money on gun safes, locking devices, and other safety items. Some safes can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Another gun owner told News4 that he plans to use the tax-free period to upgrade the safety equipment he has.

"In my case, I would upgrade to better safe, whereas because the price is coming down, instead of being cheap chain or something," said the gun owner. "It's more important than owning a gun, if you don't have safety you shouldn't have a gun in the first place."

Tennessee will also hold two additional sales tax holidays in 2021, with one being for school supplies and the other for prepared foods at restaurants and grocery stores.

