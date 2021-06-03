NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the first time ever, Tennessee will hold a sales tax holiday exclusively for gun safety equipment.

The tax-free holiday begins July 1 at midnight and runs through June of 2022.

Tennesseans will be able to purchase things like gun safes and other gun safety devices without paying sales tax.

The sales tax holiday follows the enactment of Tennessee's new permitless carry bill, signed into law by Governor Bill Lee in April.

Governor holds ceremonial signing for permitless carry bill Gov. Bill Lee held a public signing for the constitutional carry bill on Wednesday afternoon.

Tennessee will also hold two additional sales tax holidays in 2021, with one being for school supplies and the other for prepared foods at restaurants and grocery stores.

