NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the first time ever, Tennessee will hold a sales tax holiday exclusively for gun safety equipment.
The tax-free holiday begins July 1 at midnight and runs through June of 2022.
Tennesseans will be able to purchase things like gun safes and other gun safety devices without paying sales tax.
The sales tax holiday follows the enactment of Tennessee's new permitless carry bill, signed into law by Governor Bill Lee in April.
Gov. Bill Lee held a public signing for the constitutional carry bill on Wednesday afternoon.
Tennessee will also hold two additional sales tax holidays in 2021, with one being for school supplies and the other for prepared foods at restaurants and grocery stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.