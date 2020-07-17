NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new report shows Tennessee now has a record number of people in the hospital with COVID-19.
The state hit 1,000 people hospitalized on Wednesday.
As hospitals begin to fill with COVID patients, one Vanderbilt researcher said that means you might not get care at your first-choice hospital, because they may be too full with COVID patients.
The head of Metro's Coronavirus Task Force is concerned that even if there are enough beds, there may be not enough staff to care for patients.
Williamson Medical Center has cancelled elective surgeries that require an overnight stay. The hospital said they've hit a "new peak" in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, doubling the highest number of admitted patients since March.
Dr. John Graves, one of the researchers at Vanderbilt, expects similar actions at other Tennessee hospitals if the number of hospitalized patients continues its upwards climb.
"The biggest concern is that if you had a loved one with COVID you might not be able to be treated at the hospital you would want to be treated at, because they are full," he said.
In Nashville Friday, only 17% of ICU beds were available.
The state has beds on stand-by; for example, there is a COVID unit at General Hospital.
But another issue is staffing, said Dr. Alex Jahangir.
"There may be two thousand beds available, but if we have increased health care workers who get the disease or are out for other reasons our capacity may be lower. So it is kind of a fluid situation," he said.
"The state seems to have enough capacity. The trend lines can't continue though because if they do, then we will reach a point of real concern across the state, " said Dr. Graves.
Dr. Graves said a big problem is the lag time in testing, with some parts of the state taking 6 to 10 days to return a test result. He said that makes it hard to tell what's working and what's not.
For example, its difficult to immediately measure the success of mask mandates when the results are two or three weeks behind.
