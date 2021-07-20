NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is working to win the "2021 Best-Looking Cruiser Contest" and they need your help!
The contest involves state highway patrols and state police organizations from all across the country competing for the title.
“We are excited to compete in this contest which showcases our patrol vehicles,” Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry, said. “This contest is a great avenue for friendly competition between state agencies while engaging with the public in a positive manner.”
We’re in it to win it! Help THP take home 1st place for the best-looking cruiser! The winning cruiser will be featured on the American Association of State Troopers 2022 calendar. To vote, scroll to the bottom & select Tennessee. Voting ends on August 3rd https://t.co/ewf7uJlzVs pic.twitter.com/1zzgWggOLw— TN Dept. of Safety (@TNDeptofSafety) July 20, 2021
The winner will be presented the best-looking award and will be featured on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) Best-Looking Cruisers 2022 wall calendar.
THP officials say those calendar sales will benefit the AAST Foundation to provide education scholarships to dependents of member troopers.
To vote for who you think is the "best-looking cruiser," click here.
