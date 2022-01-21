NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a member of their Critical Incident Response Team.
Sgt. Randall Massengill of our CIRT Team died on 1/20/22 after a brief hospital stay due to an off duty medical episode. Sgt. Massengill was a great Trooper and was respected by all, he served his state with dignity. pic.twitter.com/6BEoOKbk02— TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 21, 2022
THP tweeted Sgt. Randall Massengill died Thursday due to an off-duty medical episode.
“He helped countless families find the justice they deserved due to his tireless efforts reconstructing numerous crashes. Please keep his family and work-family in your thoughts and prayers,” THP wrote.
