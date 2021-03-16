NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol K-9 officer died Monday morning after complications following surgery.
The THP says K-9 Officer Rico died after surgery to remove a tumor found in his abdomen. He was a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois.
We are sad to inform you of the passing of THP K-9 Rico. He was a beautiful nine year old Belgian Malinois. Surgery was performed after a tumor was detected in his abdomen. Unfortunately due to complications he passed. Rico was a tremendous friend & partner. He is deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/9qZQT5Et7o— TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) March 15, 2021
"Rico was a tremendous friend & partner. He is deeply missed," the THP wrote in a tweet.
