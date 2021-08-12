NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for new hires.
For those called to make a difference, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for your help.
“This is more than a recruitment event. This is an opportunity. I challenge you to accept it,” said Sgt. Maureen Velez.
On Thursday, the state agency talked about recruiting and hiring opportunities. Different divisions were represented, including Criminal Investigations, Special Operations, Aviation and more.
“Don’t say I think I can. You can! You can be that difference in your community. You can be the difference in your state. We are asking you to apply,” said Lt. Miller.
Since traffic-related deaths are up in Tennessee, Colonel Matt Perry says hiring more troopers would help combat those numbers. The agency is encouraging people to apply to their upcoming trooper cadet class and join their virtual job fair.
"We have a virtual job fair tonight at 7. Please go to our Facebook page and join that event and we encourage you to apply before august 31st which is our deadline," said THP Major Johnson
For more info, visit online.
