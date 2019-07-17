THP cruiser entry

The Tennessee Highway Patrol 

 Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Highway Patrol is competing for best-looking State Police cruiser in the country.

The Highway Patrol is up against 39 other states that have entered the American Association of State Troopers friendly online competition

Just scroll down until you see the image above - THP's cruiser in the middle of Broadway's neon lights. 

But choose carefully - you only get one vote!

The competition closes July 30th at 2:00pm central, and the winner will be featured on the Association's annual calendar.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.