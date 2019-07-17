NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Highway Patrol is competing for best-looking State Police cruiser in the country.
The Highway Patrol is up against 39 other states that have entered the American Association of State Troopers friendly online competition.
Just scroll down until you see the image above - THP's cruiser in the middle of Broadway's neon lights.
But choose carefully - you only get one vote!
The competition closes July 30th at 2:00pm central, and the winner will be featured on the Association's annual calendar.
