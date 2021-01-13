NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you or someone you know is looking for a job in law enforcement, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is now hiring.
The THP is accepting applications right now. If accepted, you'll have to take a 16-week training class starting in June.
The THP says as a state trooper you'll deal with crash investigations, identity crime investigations, special operations and much more.
Once approved by the Department of Human Resources, those who apply will be notified by email.
Applications are due on February 2.
For more information on applying to the Tennessee Highway Patrol click here.
