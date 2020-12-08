PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) - A local wrestling team is frustrated after they say they raised money for new mats bought them from a company never to receive the mats.
The Sycamore High School Team in Pleasant View reached out to our Call 4 Action Problem Solver Caresse Jackman.
They told Jackman they raised more than $7,000 for a new mat and paid the full amount with a check.
But when it was time to get it, the mat never arrived.
Parents and team members said they've tried to get a response from the company, Tiffin Athletic Mats, which is based out of Maryland. The company and its owner won't return their phone calls now.
"These students deserve to get a mat they worked hard for."
"How do you feel knowing that all that hard work that you guys put into it, and you're not seeing the mat that you worked so hard to get it makes me mad...like all of that, just for nothing!!!"
To donate to the team, they have setup a GoFundMe. To donate, click here.
Tonight at 10 p.m., what Caresse uncovered about this company and how you can help the team.
