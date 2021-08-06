NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As Covid cases continue to rise, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey and Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn held an important briefing Friday to talk about the status of the state.
“We have a tool now, and that is vaccines,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said.
There is good news when it comes to Tennessee vaccinations. In the last three weeks, doses have been up 57%. But according to the Health Commissioner, pediatric cases are on the rise.
“The week of July 18th we had 1,800 cases in kids. The very next week, the week of July 25th, we had 3200 cases. So almost doubling in a week,” Dr. Piercey said.
While Children’s Hospitals are filling up, Dr. Piercey says when you combine the high amount of non-summertime infections with normal summertime admissions, plus a shortage in staff, then capacity issues arise.
“When you add COVID hospitalizations on top of that, that’s just enough to tip the scale sometimes. To put that in perspective, we are not having droves and droves of pediatric hospitalizations from COVID because I told you it’s not any more severe than the Alpha variant that we delt with,” Dr. Piercey stated.
Starting next week, guidance will be going out to school districts regarding information they will need to provide to the state.
“It’s going to be important that we provide information to parents. Parents deserve to have that level of data about what’s happening in their schools and classrooms, so they can make the best decision for their own children,” Dr. Penny Schwinn, Tennessee's Education Commissioner said.
