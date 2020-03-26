NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The state of Tennessee reports that they have never seen such a massive a jump in unemployment claims before now.
The claims filed for the week ending March 14th were at 2,702.
The claims for unemployment filed for the most recent week, ending March 21st, stands at 39,096.
That's an increase of 36,394 claims in one week.
Nationally more than three million people filed unemployment claims last week, compared to 281,000 the week prior.
The state is doing their best to process the claims as quickly as possible, and the Department of Labor and Workforce has added additional resources to help process the new workload, including training 200 Department employees to shift their job tasks to unemployment.
The Department is currently expanding capacity and exploring other methods to increase its workforce.
The maximum weekly unemployment benefit in Tennessee is $275 before the deduction of federal taxes. Claimants receive this benefit through a debit card or direct deposit to a bank account.
In Executive Order No. 15, Governor Bill Lee temporarily suspended that one-week waiting period to receive benefits. During this temporary suspension, the state will pay the first week of benefits as soon as an unemployment claim is approved.
The state will release the latest new unemployment claims data each Thursday at 8:30 a.m. CT beginning Thursday, April 2.
