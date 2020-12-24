NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee is now ranked as the state with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to data released Thursday from the CDC.

New case data released Thursday afternoon kept Tennessee in the top spot for the third consecutive day with an average daily case rate (per 100k over the last seven days) of 119.1.

The case rate on Thursday had fallen from Wednesday's rate of 127.9, but stayed ahead of California's next-highest rate of 105.9.

On Tuesday, Tennessee's average case rate had reached 138, but fell behind Oklahoma's (151.4).

On Monday, Tennessee had reached the highest new case rate in the country, with 128.1 average daily cases per 100k over the last seven days.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,257 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.

Wednesday, Dec. 16 set a new single-day case record for Tennessee, with 11,410 new cases reported by the state health department.

As of Friday, Dec. 25 the department has reported a total of 546,497 total cases in Tennessee, with 2,944 currently hospitalized.

462,694 cases are considered inactive/recovered as of Friday.

