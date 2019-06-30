NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Monday, you'll no longer be allowed to hold your phone while driving. It's all part of the new hands-free driving law.
Bad habits behind the wheel will have to stop on Monday.
"I definitely see people texting and driving a lot. I'm definitely guilty of it some," Caroline Jeronimus, a driver said.
Jeronimus said the new law will be an adjustment.
If you're caught holding your phone for any reason, you could be looking at a fine up to $200 and three points on your license. That means no texting, taking videos, or making phone calls.
"Too many people are getting killed because people are texting or trying to use their phone and I'm actually glad it's a law now," Leo Hall, another driver said.
Hall is prepared with Bluetooth in his car. Technology like that and voice commands can still be used.
He told News4 a distracted driver rear-ended him a couple of years ago. Hall believes the new law will help cut down on that.
"You know what's going to make a difference? When people don't believe it and get pulled over and then they realize it's for real," Hall said.
There are some exceptions:
- In the case of an emergency, you can use your phone to talk with police.
- If your phone is mounted, you can swipe or tap once to turn a feature on or off like GPS.
"We'll definitely have to be more aware starting tomorrow to just ignore your phone," Jeronimus said.
Just last year, THP said distracted drivers caused more than 24,000 crashes across the state. That's about 67 wrecks per day.
The goal is to get that number down so the roads are safer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.