NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Beginning on July 1 a driver could be fine up to $200 for holding or supporting your cell phone with your body.
State legislators passed a law making it illegal to hold your cell phone while driving.
Longtime Tennessee resident Lara Tosh is excited about the new law because it makes her feel safer.
“We’ve really needed it for a long time. I think it will protect a lot of people,” said Tosh.
The new hands-free law also holds extra meaning for Tosh because one of her closest friends was hit from behind on the interstate by a teenager texting and driving.
With the new law, hands-free devices, like earpieces and headphones, are allowed. This allows drivers to answer calls without lifting a finger. Some cars allow you to connect your phone to your car speakers so you can keep your eyes on the road.
“I have Bluetooth in my car. It’s hands-free and voice activated,” said Tosh.
If you have an iPhone, you can go to your settings, select Siri and search and enable your pyone to hear your voice hands free.
Another easy option is to buy a cheap car mount for your phone. You can find them as cheap as $6 at Walmart or Target.
These simple tricks could save you money.
The first time police see you holding your phone while driving will be a $50 fine. If the use of your phone results in a wreck, the fine jumps to $100. If you are holding your phone in a work or school zone when warning flashers are on, it will be a $200 fine.
The hope is that the new law cuts down on wrecks and keeps roads safer.
“I hope that it will really ease a lot of moms of teenagers minds,” said Tosh.
Tennessee is the 19th state to ban cell phone use while driving. The only exceptions are law enforcement, first responders and other utility workers in emergency situations.
