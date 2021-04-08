WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - After 4 recent mass shootings including one yesterday that killed 5 in South Carolina, and another one today in Bryan, Texas, President Joe Biden is taking executive action to try and stop gun violence.

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and international embarrassment,” The President said from the Rose Garden earlier this afternoon.

Biden announces limited gun restrictions as pressure rises following mass shootings Facing pressure to act after a recent spate of high-profile mass shootings, President Joe Biden unveiled a package of moves Thursday that seek to address a scourge of gun violence he deemed a "blemish on the nation."

Today he asked the Justice Department to draft a "red flag law", to help remove guns from people thought to be at risk. Another hot topic involved trying to reduce ghost guns, which are self-assembled without serial numbers or a way of tracing them.

Woody Darnall says he disagrees with The President. “Guns dont kill people, people kill people,” he says.

“Nothing I am about to recommend infringes on the 2nd Amendment or phony arguments about 2nd Amendment rights,” The President said.

The President also giving the Justice Department 2 months to reduce access to stabilizing braces on pistols. To pass legislation, Senate rules state 60 votes are needed. Right now it's a 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans.

“People need to be heard -- stand for what you believe -- founding fathers put the Amendments in place and they are trying to destroy it,” Darnall argues.