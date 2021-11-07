COLLIERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The grocery store involved in a Tennessee mass shooting now two months back will open its doors for the first time this week.

One person was killed, and more than a dozen others were injured when a gunman opened fire in the Collierville store in September.

At least 1 dead, 12 others injured after shooting at Memphis-area Kroger At least one person was killed and 12 others injured in a shooting at Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee, Police Chief Dale Lane said Thursday afternoon.

Since then, the store has been doing repairs. And focusing on comforting the victims and employees caught up in the attack. The Kroger will open on Tuesday.

"We just appreciate all the customers and this community for being patient with us as we work to rebuild and to heal together," Kroger Delta Division Corporate Affairs Manager Teresa Dickerson said.

Family of woman killed in Kroger shooting speaks for first time The family of the woman killed in the Collierville Kroger shooting spoke for the first time.

Two weeks back, Kroger announced a mental health treatment site would be opened in the town to help the people impacted by the incident.

Collierville PD: Shooting suspect asked to leave job day of shooting Police in Collierville said the suspect in the Kroger shooting had been asked to leave his job on Thursday morning, the day of the shooting that killed one person and injured 14 other people.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said store reopening would help restore a sense of normalcy.

"I mean, it's amazing to me that we're just a little bit over a month, and we're already opening the store back up. And so very thankful to get back to some sense of normalcy for sure," Lane said.