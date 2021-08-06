NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order Friday aimed at "reinstating certain regulatory flexibilities for our hospitals that are responding to an increase in COVID-19 cases."
I signed Executive Order 83 reinstating certain regulatory flexibilities for our hospitals that are responding to an increase in COVID-19 cases. https://t.co/y0HQvstPYN pic.twitter.com/Mv2UgJSx8e— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 6, 2021
The order outlines 21 avenues that hospitals and health institutions may take to help combat the spread of Covid-19 and the newly prevalent Delta variant. Some of these items are ones we have seen before, such as #8 which allows the TN National Guard to help with emergency services operations.
The governor has signed an executive that will allow him to utilize the Tennessee National Guard to stop the spread of COVID-19.
In April, the Governor told reporters that Covid-19 was a "managed health issue", and allowed the mask mandate to expire in 89 of the state's 95 counties.
