NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order Friday aimed at "reinstating certain regulatory flexibilities for our hospitals that are responding to an increase in COVID-19 cases."

The order outlines 21 avenues that hospitals and health institutions may take to help combat the spread of Covid-19 and the newly prevalent Delta variant. Some of these items are ones we have seen before, such as #8 which allows the TN National Guard to help with emergency services operations. 

In April, the Governor told reporters that Covid-19 was a "managed health issue", and allowed the mask mandate to expire in 89 of the state's 95 counties. 

