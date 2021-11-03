NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Tipton County Mayor Jeff Huffman and Charlie Tuggle to the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee on Wednesday.
“The Megasite Authority will play an important role in the success of this historic project, and these qualified Tennesseans bring the expertise needed for the site to thrive,” said Lee in a statement. “I am confident they will lead with integrity and look forward to their service.”
This announcement follows Lee’s appointment of Clay Bright as Megasite Authority CEO last Wednesday.
Huffman served as the mayor of Tipton county for 35 years. Since its founding, he formerly served as a member of the Memphis Regional Megasite Authority.
Tuggle currently serves as the executive vice president and general counsel for First Horizon National.
He has decades worth of experience in the private sector business development experience in this role and resides in Memphis.
The Megasite Authority will provide essential services necessary for the operation and development of Ford Motor Company’s historic $5.6 billion investment at the Megasite of West Tennessee.
