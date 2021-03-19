JACKSON, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new four-legged partner with a special skill set.
One-year-old yellow labrador Millie is the newest addition to the TBI team specifically trained in the detection of fire accelerants and other chemicals. TBI said that Millie already has 20 scenes under her belt
K9 Millie's handler TBI Special Agent Fire Investigator Ryan Shanklin said he chose Millie specifically for her energy and methodical searching techniques.
WATCH: Our new, four-legged team member has hit the ground running in West Tennessee! Meet K9 Millie and learn about her special skills that help investigate fires across the state! 🐾❤️ pic.twitter.com/4mpjZZ1wJP— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 18, 2021
TBI says, "When Millie isn't working, she enjoys playing fetch, swimming, and hanging out with K9 Wrigley, who retired from the TBI in October 2020."
