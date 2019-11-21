NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A recent study found Tennessee to have the 8th-lowest rate of drinkers in the United States over the last five years.
According to a release, Tennessee had an average 5.14 percent prevalence of heavy alcohol consumption. The study analyzed CDC data to find the rate of heavy drinking in all 50 states from 2014 to 2018.
The study found Tennessee:
- Has the 12th-lowest rate of DUIs
- The heavy drinking rate per year was 4.1 percent in 2014, 4.7 percent in 2015, 5.7 percent in 2016, 5.2 percent in 2017 and 6 percent in 2018.
- 6.21 percent of Americans are considered heavy drinkers by CDC standards
The full study can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.