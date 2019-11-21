Wine generic
Storyblocks

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A recent study found Tennessee to have the 8th-lowest rate of drinkers in the United States over the last five years.

According to a release, Tennessee had an average 5.14 percent prevalence of heavy alcohol consumption. The study analyzed CDC data to find the rate of heavy drinking in all 50 states from 2014 to 2018. 

The study found Tennessee:

  • Has the 12th-lowest rate of DUIs
  • The heavy drinking rate per year was 4.1 percent in 2014, 4.7 percent in 2015, 5.7 percent in 2016, 5.2 percent in 2017 and 6 percent in 2018. 
  • 6.21 percent of Americans are considered heavy drinkers by CDC standards

The full study can be found here

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.