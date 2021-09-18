KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Those playing in an East Tennessee high school football game have to clear the field after a shooting in Knoxville on Friday night.
According to WBIR, the Austin-East and Northview Academy teams cleared the field during the third quarter.
Officers reported to a shooting in the area of MLK Jr. Avenue and Hembree Street around 8:45 p.m. A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot to the head, police said. Police later determined the shooting took place in the 2800 block of Tarleton Avenue.
The shooting is under investigation by the Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit.
To read the whole story from WBIR, click here.
