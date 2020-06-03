CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee fisherman nearly broke a 22-year-old record after reeling in a 103-pound blue catfish.
TWRA says David Anderson, who is from Hamilton County, set out to fish Saturday at around 9 p.m. having previously hooked a 60-pound catfish Memorial Day weekend. Anderson decided he try his luck again and asked friends to go with him, with none, unfortunately, wanting to join him this time.
At 11:45 p.m. on Suck Creek on Nickajack Reservoir, Anderson knew he had something big after his fishing pole was ripped from its stronghold, so he took to Facebook Live to record the moment, with many friends joking to just "pull the fish in!"
After an hour passed, the fish was closer to the bank, prompting Anderson to go into deeper water with his net, hoping to scoop it out. He finally was able to secure the fish with rope for the night.
"I saw it roll and I saw the tail fan," Anderson said. "I was in disbelief. I put the net under the fish, and it dropped its head and bent the net. It was like I was walking a dog and then it would walk me!”
No stranger to heavy lifting, Anderson knew the fish had to weigh about 100 pounds. After securing it, he took a few photos, knowing very well he could be close to the 112 pound state record set by Robert E. Lewis in 1998 on the Cumberland River.
Anderson contacted TWRA and looked for certified scales. A friend brought a certified scale early Sunday morning; the catfish weighed in at 103 pounds.
He later released the fish, saying "At this point, I just wanted to let it go. You just don’t see them this big and I was concerned.”
Anderson is a veteran fisherman, having been fishing for 38 years. He shares his love and passion for fishing with his son 9-year-old son Avery.
“If you want your kids to talk with you, take them fishing," Anderson said. "Fishing opens another door of communication for families and kids. It brings friends and families closer together.”
