Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee
Chuck Morris

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - According to a release from the Governor's office, First Lady Maria Lee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Lee released the following statement regarding his wife's status:

Maria began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 and it was confirmed this afternoon that she has tested positive. I am feeling well with no symptoms and have tested negative for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I will be quarantining at the Governor’s Residence and still plan to address Tennesseans about the COVID-19 surge tomorrow at 7 p.m. CDT.

Governor Lee will deliver a statewide address to Tennesseans regarding the COVID-19 surge on Sunday, December 20 at 7 p.m. on YouTube and Facebook.

