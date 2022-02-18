NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Tennessee man and his son were charged Thursday for assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6th, 2021, United States officials said in a statement.
Officials said Mark Waynick, 51, and his son, Jerry McKane Waynick, 19, both of Charlotte, TN, have been charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and related offenses.
On Jan. 6th, 2021, a group of protesters disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
The Waynick men were arrested in Charlotte, TN, and made their first appearances Thursday afternoon in the Middle District of Tennessee.
Court documents showed that the Waynicks were among those interfering with law enforcement inside and outside the Capitol on Jan. 6th. Both men wore tactical helmets, vests, and gloves with knuckle protectors.
According to court documents, the Waynicks joined other rioters to break the law enforcement perimeter on the West Front of the Capitol. At approximately 1:36 p.m., officials said they rushed toward a line of police officers and pushed and reached toward the officers. Jerry McKane Waynick attempted to grab an officer’s baton and later picked up a significant barrier/cone and threw it at officers who were holding the riot line.
Officials said by 2 p.m. that day, both Waynicks had moved to the Upper West Terrace, where they joined other rioters in breaching and entering the Capitol. They were inside the building for approximately 25 to 30 minutes, including the Senate Wing, the Rotunda, Statuary Hall, and the House Wing.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Memphis Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, and valuable assistance was provided by Metro Police and U.S. Capitol Police.
Since Jan. 6th, more than 750 individuals have been arrested over the 13 months in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 235 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.