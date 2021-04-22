TENNESSEE (WSMV) - A Tennessee family's TikTok account is a viral sensation after sharing their incredible story of how they found their missing siblings.
In 2020, Kila Carr's daughter took a DNA test, turning up Carr's half-sister, Dixie White. It turns out Dixie has four other siblings.
Two of them she grew up with, two others she found out about a few years back.
Last year, White says she got a Facebook message from Carr that she initially ignored, but she's glad she responded to it.
They're now all using TikTok to get to know each other. Their account 'The Lost and Found Sisters' has nearly a quarter of a million followers.
The family is working on a podcast to keep sharing their story.
