One of the people still unaccounted in the Florida beachfront condo collapse has strong ties to Tennessee.

One of the people still unaccounted in the Florida beachfront condo collapse has strong ties to Tennessee.

Search and rescue teams spent a third straight day combing through the rubble of that collapsed condo building in South Florida. On Saturday night, officials said they have discovered human remains. The number of confirmed dead has risen to five and 156 are considered unaccounted for.

Despite declining odds and the slow pace of the search, families of the missing are trying to stay optimistic.

“My mom is just the best person in the world. her name is Judy Spiegel and we have not stopped giving hope that she's there and alive and we're just praying and praying,” her daughter Rachel Spiegel said.

The family of Judy Spiegel is praying she's found safe. One of the 160 people still missing on Saturday. Her family has strong ties to the Chattanooga area and right now they're hoping for the best possible outcome.

"My mom was very involved in the Children’s Hospital and also the arts committee,” Rachel Spiegel said. “People that I personally don't know, but they know my mom from the arts committee, they've been reaching to me on Facebook."

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.