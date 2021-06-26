One of the people still unaccounted in the Florida beachfront condo collapse has strong ties to Tennessee.

Search and rescue teams spent a third straight day combing through the rubble of that collapsed condo building in South Florida. On Saturday night, officials said they have discovered human remains. The number of confirmed dead has risen to five and 156 are considered unaccounted for.

Crews at Florida condo collapse site find body, raising death toll to five Rescue crews found another body in the rubble of a collapsed 12-story condominium tower near Miami on Saturday, raising the death toll to five as they raced to recover any survivors while fighting back fire and smoke deep inside the concrete and metal remains.

Despite declining odds and the slow pace of the search, families of the missing are trying to stay optimistic.

“My mom is just the best person in the world. her name is Judy Spiegel and we have not stopped giving hope that she's there and alive and we're just praying and praying,” her daughter Rachel Spiegel said.

The family of Judy Spiegel is praying she's found safe. One of the 160 people still missing on Saturday. Her family has strong ties to the Chattanooga area and right now they're hoping for the best possible outcome.

"My mom was very involved in the Children’s Hospital and also the arts committee,” Rachel Spiegel said. “People that I personally don't know, but they know my mom from the arts committee, they've been reaching to me on Facebook."