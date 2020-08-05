Tennessee falls out of COVID-19 hotspot contention, for now

(WSMV) - Tennessee, along with two other states, have been removed from the list of potential coronavirus hotspots.

According to a report from the Center for Public Integrity, Dr. Deborah Birx announced the Taskforce is "seeing encouraging signs across the South."

On Wednesday, Dr. Birx also said residents in red or yellow counties - counties with a high percentage of COVID-19 cases or positive tests - should stop family gatherings.

Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia have fallen out of this category based on the percentage of positive tests in the last week. Experts have said positivity rate of tests can indicate whether or not an outbreak is under control.

The case count in Tennessee, along with states like Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia are still labeled as "concerning", however. Dr. Birx continued to emphasize the current outbreaks are different from those in the spring because the current outbreaks have made their way into rural areas.

This comes a week after Dr. Birx sounded the alarm when she met with Gov. Bill Lee, warning that if Tennessee doesn't get its outbreak of cases under control, the state could potentially be the next "hotspot" for the virus.

Dr. Deborah Birx says everyone in Tennessee should wear mask A member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force is advising everyone in Tennessee to wear mask.

To read the full report from the Center for Public Integrity, click here.