NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee is now ranked as the second worst state for new COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to data released Monday evening from the CDC.

On Monday, Tennessee had the highest new case rate in the country, with 128.1 average daily cases per 100k over the last seven days.

As of Monday evening, Tennessee's case rate had increased to 138, but fell behind Oklahoma (151.4) once again.

Wednesday set a new single-day case record, with 11,410 new cases reported by the state health department.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 22 the department has reported a total of 529,578 total cases in Tennessee, with 2,779 hospitalized.

438,036 cases are considered inactive/recovered as of Tuesday.

To look at the new case data from the CDC click here.

MORE COVERAGE: