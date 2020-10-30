NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Parents in our state may soon get a new card to help buy food for your kids.
Tennessee is extending its Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT program into the fall semester.
Families who qualify for free or reduced lunches will get the card in the mail.
The card gives parents $5.86 per student for each school day because of the pandemic in July, August and September.
To learn more about the P-EBT program click here.
