Health experts say they expect COVID-19 to reach its peak in two weeks. Jeremy Finley has more.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The peak of COVID-19 is expected to hit in two weeks. 

New data from the University of Washington says Tennessee will not have enough hospital beds to handle people needing treatment in the next two weeks. 

The date predicts Tennessee will see the most cases on Sunday, April 19. Nearly 15,000 patients will need beds while the state currently only has 7,800 beds. 

The predictions also says Tennessee could see as many as 19 deaths per day until the state reaches the peak. Deaths are expected to continue until August. 

Data is based on local and state health departments, as well as hospital networks and the World Health Organization. 

Governor Bill Lee says he is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to bring in more beds.

 

