NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A new survey is highlighting the concerns teachers in our state have as they get ready to start the new school year.
The 2020 Tennessee Educator Survey included several COVID-19 related questions as teachers and administrators try to figure out how to teach in the middle of a health crisis.
40 percent of teachers and 44 percent of school leaders in the state responded to the the coronavirus portion of the survey.
The survey listed at least five main concerns for students in Tennessee.
Teachers are most concerned about student access to remote learning and crucial services and are worried about barriers that could prevent students from accessing remote learning like lack of Internet.
The next major concern teachers had are students missing out on services like meals and counseling. Teachers are also worried about maintaining that teacher-student relationship in a virtual setting.
The survey also showed that one out of five teachers spend more than 10 hours per week creating instructional material.
Over 37,000 educators responded to this year's survey, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.
