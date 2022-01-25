NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced Monday they will be accepting applications for Families First Grants.
This is the second phase of the Families First Community Grant Program after it was created by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Opportunities Act that was passed in May 2021.
TDHS said these grants will make up to $122 million in funding available to public and private organization who can demonstrate family focused solutions that help Tennesseans move beyond economic, social, and developmental vulnerabilities and on to a path of self-sufficiency.
“We’re here to ensure that all state residents have to reach their full potential as contributing members of our community,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “For far too long government programs have focused on outputs, rather than the outcomes of the lives of those served. We aim to change the way vulnerable Tennesseans are served by partnering with public and private organizations who recognize public support should be a mile marker in a life’s journey, not a destination unto itself.”
TDHS said the believe vulnerable families should be served in ways that grow them beyond a life of basic survival and frees them from being dependent on public support.
Applications can be submitted here until 5 p.m. Feb. 4th, 2022.
