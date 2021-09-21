NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health is asking healthcare providers to prioritize monoclonal antibody treatments for those who are 'most likely to be hospitalized.'

Those most likely to be hospitalized for Covid-19 are the unvaccinated, leaving those who are vaccinated with questions. The treatment has been available in Tennessee for months and has been touted by figures from the Governor, to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-engineered immune system proteins that kickstart an immune response against an infection. The US Department of Health and Human Services says that as of September 10, 2.17 million doses of monoclonal antibodies have been shipped to all sites, and 938,000 doses have been used since December. About 43% of the distributed doses have been used as of September 3.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health released this statement about the directive: