NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Department of Health has released an updated plan on the release of the COVID-19 vaccine to all Tennesseans.
In the updated vaccination plan, the first to receive vaccines will be
- in-patient health care providers, first responders with direct exposure to the public and staff members and residents of long-term care facilities
- those primarily working in outpatient health care settings
After first responders and healthcare workers, the plan focuses on the following groups:
- other healthcare workers as well as funeral mortuary workers
- teachers and staff members of child care centers and kindergarten through 12th grade schools
- other first responders not covered in the first part of the plan
- people aged 16 or older who have high-risk health conditions.
Health officials are also starting to give age-based vaccination in ten-year age bracket and will start with people who are 75 years old and older.
The updated vaccination plan will focus on reduce risks to the following areas:
- Risk to our health care infrastructure – keeping frontline health care workers at the bedside, while reducing demand on hospital capacity
- Risk to individual health outcomes – protecting the most vulnerable Tennesseans first
- Risk to our society and economy – preserving the workforce in our highest risk areas
“COVID-19 vaccines remain limited at this time, and Tennessee’s allocation plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a statement on Wednesday. “The plan also prioritizes critical infrastructure workers who have direct public exposure or work in environments posing a higher risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.“
People, who qualify for the vaccine, can receive their employer, through their local health department or through a partnering hospital, Department of Health said. People, who live and work at long-term care facilities, can receive vaccinations through the federal partnership with Walgreens and CVS, in partnership with a local pharmacy.
The updated plan is based on new recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and discussions with Tennessee’s Unified Command Group and a stakeholder group of more than 30 partner agencies and organizations.
To learn more about what phase each county is in, click here.
