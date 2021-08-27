NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After a week of districts across Middle Tennessee struggling to keep students and staff in school, Dr. Penny Schwinn signaled late Friday that she might consider allowing remote learning again.
Dr. Schwinn intends to meet virtually with the press at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss her consideration of waivers related to remote learning.
In her letter to Governor Lee, Dr. Schwinn says she believes in-person learning is best for kids, but wants to provide 'common sense flexibilities' to schools.
Read the entire letter here:
News4 will be at the meeting and will bring you the very latest.
