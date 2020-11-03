NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The state of Tennessee is resuming executions following a brief hiatus due to COVID-19.
News4 received notice that TDOC is now accepting applications from recognized Tennessee news organizations to serve as “statutorily required witnesses for the scheduled execution of death row inmate Pervis Payne #00121163.”
The execution is scheduled to take place on December 3, 2020 at 7PM Central time.
