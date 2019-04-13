The Tennessee Department of Corrections welcomed 51 new correctional officers into their workforce on Friday. A ceremony in Tullhoma, Tenn., celebrated the officers who will begin work in multiple prisons across the state.
The Keynote Speaker for the event was Staff Learning and Development Administrator, Dorinda Carter, Ph.D. Carter spoke to the class about planning for the future while working in the now. “It is not a job everybody can do, it may not be the job you set out to do, but we are grateful you are here and if you want to achieve even more than you have today. Set a path for your future, honor the oath and become a leader of integrity for yourself, for your families and for the people of Tennessee.”
During their weeks of training, the class learned skills that will assist them in being effective correctional officers. Classes on leadership, effective listening, interviewing techniques, teamwork and defense skills were taught during the six-week academy. The graduates will return to their respective facilities where they will be assigned a facility-based mentor. During the mentorship period, the officers will apply their newfound skills to the prison environment with the goal of enhancing public safety.
