NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A virtual challenge open to all Tennesseans is giving high school students a chance to take financial literacy courses.
This year the Securities Division of the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is sponsoring the EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee. The challenge gives students a chance to win scholarships and learn the importance of budgeting and investing.
“There are four financial education courses and after you take the financial courses, in order for you to be eligible for the scholarship, you will submit a capstone essay, “ said Rachel Carden, Director of Investor Education at the Department.
The online courses will help students prepare for the unexpected, especially during the pandemic.
Students who are interested in the challenge have until April 15th to join. For more information, click here.
