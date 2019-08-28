EDEIzEsXsAAVNVP.jfif

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Tennessee death row inmate that has served 32 years in prison could have his death penalty removed if a judge considers a new DA court order to remove the death penalty and waive his right to retrial.

Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman was set to be executed next year, but on Wednesday Metro Judge Monty Watkins heard arguments that Abdur'Rahman's trial in 1987 was unfairly heard by a jury that was reportedly racially biased. The original prosecutor in his trial had reportedly violated his constitutional rights by intentionally keeping three black jurors from the jury pool.

District Attorney Glen Funk submitted a court order Wednesday that would remove the death penalty from Abdur'Rahman's sentence, keep him in jail ofr life, and waive his right to a retrial. Abdur'Rahman and his attorney both signed it.

Judge Watkins said he would consider the order and make a decision on Thursday.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Reporter

Rebecca Cardenas is a Murrow-award winning journalist who joined News4 as a reporter in September 2017. She currently covers the court systems in Middle Tennessee.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.