NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Tennessee death row inmate that has served 32 years in prison could have his death penalty removed if a judge considers a new DA court order to remove the death penalty and waive his right to retrial.
Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman was set to be executed next year, but on Wednesday Metro Judge Monty Watkins heard arguments that Abdur'Rahman's trial in 1987 was unfairly heard by a jury that was reportedly racially biased. The original prosecutor in his trial had reportedly violated his constitutional rights by intentionally keeping three black jurors from the jury pool.
District Attorney Glen Funk submitted a court order Wednesday that would remove the death penalty from Abdur'Rahman's sentence, keep him in jail ofr life, and waive his right to a retrial. Abdur'Rahman and his attorney both signed it.
Judge Watkins said he would consider the order and make a decision on Thursday.
