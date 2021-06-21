A 29-year-old father from Tennessee and his 9-month old baby girl were among the ten people killed in this pile up in Southern Alabama.

The South Pittsburg Mountain Volunteer Fire Department posted this photo of Cody Fox and his daughter Ariana on social media. The department said Fox was a Marion County EMA member. the post says his fiancée is currently in the I C U.

In total,15 vehicles in all were involved in this wreck, including a bus which was carrying eight girls, from organization for abused and neglected children.

All of the children were killed. The sole survivor from the bus, was the director of the organization who was driving.

"Thank God for the survivors, I mean, the people that were there,” Alabama Sheriffs Youth CEO Ranches Michael Smith said. “Bystanders that were there to help her become a survivor because they actually saved her life from the van.”

9 children, 1 adult killed in interstate accident involving Alabama Girls Ranch vehicle Nine children and one adult were killed in an accident on Interstate 65 in Butler County, Alabama, on Saturday, according to Butler County Cor…

Tropical storm Claudette is likely linked to that deadly crash. Claudette making its way up the east coast as we speak.

Claudette blasted parts of Alabama and Georgia, with as much as 12 inches of rain reported along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Associated Press is linking 13 deaths to the storm on Monday morning. There are 10 from the pile-up and three other storm-related deaths.

Claudette regaining strength after 13 killed in Alabama ATLANTA (AP) — Claudette was regaining strength early Monday and expected to return to tropical storm status as it neared the coast of the Car…

Claudette was the first named storm to come ashore this hurricane season.