NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Crafts Arts Festival is underway at Centennial Park.
More than 200 vendors are there showing off what they made.
People can get tired walking around the Tennessee Crafts Fair.
If only there was a place to sit, a place to rock well. Jim McGie from Athens, TN, has that covered.
More than 50,000 fans of craft arts are expected to be in Centennial Park this weekend.
For 46 years the Tennessee Craft Fest has been a regular event in April or May.
“We work hard at our craft,” said Susan Stone, who makes berry bowls. “We’ve spent years and years doing what we do love.”
The craft fair goes from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday then 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
