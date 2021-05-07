NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thursday's strong storms made for a rough start for artists on the first day of the Tennessee Craft Fair at Nashville's Centennial Park.

Artists usually set up the day before the fair, and Thursday night, many of them came back to tents, toppled over, and wrangled together. There was broken and destroyed artwork as well. On Friday, artists had to improvise on ways to display their work without tents.

"I just decided to make a big clothes line which I don’t know if it's still the greatest but its okay," Liz Hodder, who is an artist at the Tennessee Craft Fair for the first time, said. "I’m hoping I can buy a new tent with the money I make."

The fair organizers told News 4 about 14 percent of tents were demolished and several artwork destroyed on Thursday.

"The artists came back who had set up last evening and were cleaning up and we were picking up," Executive Director of Tennessee Craft Fair Kim Waag said. "It's amazing how many are here and are open."

Artists and organizers immediately helped each other clean up and salvage what they could.

"So all that weight that was holding down the tent was twisted and pulled everything down on top of itself. So we were making sure there were no humans inside," Hodder said. "The potter behind me he is throwing things in the garbage and he’s trying to sell his work and finds a crack in it."

For some artists, this fair is quite important.

“Buy some art and help support artists because a lot of us have really been struggling over the past and this is the beginning of trying to get ourselves up and out,” Hodder said.

Fair organizers told News 4 Thursday’s storms they estimated about 25 percent wouldn’t be able to exhibit Friday, but the number is much lower. For more information on the Tennessee Craft Fair, click here.