NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Due to poor weather expected on Mother's Day, the Tennessee Craft Fair has announced it is canceling the final day of its event.
Due to the potential for severe weather tomorrow (Sunday), the Spring Tennessee Craft Fair will close tonight at 6:00 p.m. and will not open tomorrow. Thank you to all of our artists, vendors, sponsors, community partners, and patrons who made this fair a huge success! We were so happy to back in Centennial Park, and we hope to see you back here on October 8, 9, and 10 for our 43rd Fall Tennessee Craft Fair! - Tennessee Craft Fair Facebook Page
The 50th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair has had a rough go of it this year announcing it is cutting its event short by a whole day due to weather.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thursday's strong storms made for a rough start for artists on the first day of the Tennessee Craft Fair at Nashville's…
The event's setup on Thursday also received damage from storms, with tent setups and art displayed getting toppled over.
