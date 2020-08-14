NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Less and less people are testing positive for the coronavirus in Tennessee according to the latest data.
Governor Bill Lee noted Thursday that our positivity rate is finally coming in under the target level.
"Five out of the last six days, our positivity rate has been less than 10 percent," Gov. Lee said. "That's another indication we are trending in the right direction."
The positivity rate refers to the number of people testing positive compared to the number of tests being done.
The state did say they've seen a drop in testing, which they're attributing to fewer sick people and potentially less people wanting to get tested because they fear a long turnaround time.
There are currently free COVID-19 testing sites around Tennessee and here in the midstate.
In Nashville Mayor John Cooper is urging everyone to get tested, symptoms or not.
Cooper says anyone who got tested before 1 p.m. Thursday should have their results back by Saturday.
