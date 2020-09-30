NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - All of the counties surrounding Nashville have let their mask mandates expire, despite Governor Lee's extended executive order. 

The governor's order allowed mayor's in 89 of Tennessee's counties to implement their own mandates as they saw fit. Governor Lee extended the order through October on Tuesday.

The mayors will have the option to bring their mandates back if they change their mind. 

Davidson County operates separately from the governor, as one of the five Metro areas in the state with its own health department. 

Tennessee counties with and without mask mandates

 
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order allowing county mayors in 89 of Tennessee's 95 counties to institute a mask mandate in their counties. This order is set to end Oct. 30, 2020. 
 
 
 
County Mask Mandate (yes, no)
Cheatham No
Davidson Yes
DeKalb No
Dickson No
Hickman No
Humphreys Yes
Jackson No
Maury No
Montgomery Ended 9/29, 12:01 a.m.
Putnam No
Robertson Ends 9/30, 11:59 p.m.
Rutherford Ended 9/22, 5 p.m.
Sumner Ends 9/30, 11:59 p.m.
Tennessee (statewide) No
Williamson Ended 8/29, 11:59 p.m.
Wilson Ends 9/30, 11:59 p.m.

A mask mandate remains in effect for Davidson County. 

However, starting tomorrow Nashville will move into Phase Three of its reopening plan, which will loosen restrictions on businesses and gatherings in the county.

Phase Three will allow restaurants and bars to operate at 50 percent capacity, with groups of eight allowed to be seated. 

These businesses can also stay open until 11 p.m. starting tomorrow. Live music will also be allowed, but no large events can take place without prior approval from the health department. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.