NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - All of the counties surrounding Nashville have let their mask mandates expire, despite Governor Lee's extended executive order.
The governor's order allowed mayor's in 89 of Tennessee's counties to implement their own mandates as they saw fit. Governor Lee extended the order through October on Tuesday.
The mayors will have the option to bring their mandates back if they change their mind.
Davidson County operates separately from the governor, as one of the five Metro areas in the state with its own health department.
Tennessee counties with and without mask mandates
|County
|Mask Mandate (yes, no)
|Cheatham
|No
|Davidson
|Yes
|DeKalb
|No
|Dickson
|No
|Hickman
|No
|Humphreys
|Yes
|Jackson
|No
|Maury
|No
|Montgomery
|Ended 9/29, 12:01 a.m.
|Putnam
|No
|Robertson
|Ends 9/30, 11:59 p.m.
|Rutherford
|Ended 9/22, 5 p.m.
|Sumner
|Ends 9/30, 11:59 p.m.
|Tennessee (statewide)
|No
|Williamson
|Ended 8/29, 11:59 p.m.
|Wilson
|Ends 9/30, 11:59 p.m.
A mask mandate remains in effect for Davidson County.
However, starting tomorrow Nashville will move into Phase Three of its reopening plan, which will loosen restrictions on businesses and gatherings in the county.
Phase Three will allow restaurants and bars to operate at 50 percent capacity, with groups of eight allowed to be seated.
These businesses can also stay open until 11 p.m. starting tomorrow. Live music will also be allowed, but no large events can take place without prior approval from the health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.