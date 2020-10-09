NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 is finding out a vaccine for COVID-19 could be available to Tennesseans as early as next month.
A big question is who would be on the list to get it first.
Local health officials say a vaccine could be ready in November, and while some are anxious to get it, others are saying "not so fast."
“I wouldn’t want to go first so I’d probably want to see how it works, what happens to people and if it even works,” said Ashya Cass who lives in Nashville and wears her mask everywhere.
Health experts with the Metro Health Department tell News4 a vaccine could be available as early as November.
“Theoretically, by the end of November I think it’s reasonable we could be giving some doses,” said Dr. Gill Wright who is Metro’s Associate Medical Director of Clinical Service.
Dr. Wright says first on the list would be those who are high risk, along with hospital employees and EMS workers.
The doses at first will be limited, at least for the first few months, but we had some questions.
News4 Investigative Reporter Lindsay Bramson asked, “When the FDA hasn’t even approved a vaccine yet how can you say we could have that vaccine in Tennessee in November?" "That’s all depending on when they read the results that the vaccine actually works,” said Wright.
Dr. Wright says once approved, the state health department will be the first to know, and vaccines should start arriving in Tennessee within a matter of weeks.
“We’re planning as if it might happen that quickly, but we aren’t guaranteed that. What we’re wanting to do is just be prepared whenever it gets here,” said Dr. Wright.
“After they are testing stages, maybe my mind might change on it, but yeah, I’d definitely have to see some results from it before I even try it,” said Cass.
Health experts say so far the vaccines are expected to be safe and there have not been many reports of side effects associated with them.
