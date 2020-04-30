NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Department of Labor officials confirmed the unemployment compensation trust fund could run out in about three months.
“At the start of this, we were in good shape --a lot better really, than many other states,” Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord said.
Last week, when News4 asked McCord about how much money was allocated towards helping with unemployment claims, McCord told us about the state’s trust fund.
“The traditional claims insurance is handled by an insurance trust fund which is basically a savings account," McCord said. "And it’s in really good shape-it’s one of the best shapes in the country, but we are constantly monitoring that because of the unprecedented volume that we have.”
Because of that unprecedented volume in unemployment claims, The Tax Foundation, a non-partisan tax policy research group that is based out of Washington, D.C., claims that money will likely run out sooner than we hoped.
“We project that Tennessee’s unemployment compensation trust fund will run out in about three months,” Jared Walzack, Director of State Tax Policy with The Tax Foundation said.
Walzack said that’s based just on the claims that have already been filed.
“It’s important to note here, individuals that have been laid off will receive the benefits to which they’re entitled. The Federal Government operates as a backstop and there will be federal loans that cover this,”Walzack said. "The bad news, is that the state will spend years paying off those loans in many cases resulting in higher taxes of unemployment, potentially reduced benefits for future individuals and limited ability to prepare for the next crisis."
Walzack claims that Tennessee was just under the minimum recommended level for being able to respond to a recession at the start of this year. Walzack said the problem is that the pandemic is far larger than any recession or crisis we have seen in our lifetime.
NEWS4 Nashville asked Walzack what does this mean for the average taxpayer, if the unemployment fund were to run out of money.
“Sadly probably when the trust fund runs out, the benefits will continue to flow due to federal loans, but unemployment taxes will probably rise for businesses in the state,” Walzack said. "There will be reduced ability of the state to fund other things that are very important during this time. And over time, if the state continues to owe money to the federal government, for a number of years, the federal government will also raise taxes on businesses in the state."
Walzack added it will eventually trickle down to the taxpayer.
“It means higher taxes and it means employment is more expensive,” Walzack said. “People will need jobs coming out of this and they will need good compensation, and anything that makes it more expensive for a business to rehire someone is a very legitimate concern right now.”
NEWS 4 Nashville reached out to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development about the Tax Foundation’s data. McCord released the following statement:
“In March, the trust fund was at record highs in terms of dollar amount. The Trust Fund Solvency metric is one measure of assessment. The state has had ongoing analysis by economists to assist in further assessing the trust fund, both before and during the COVID-19 crisis. We are of course concerned with the impact that this unprecedented event is having and are monitoring the situation closely.”
Walzack said unfortunately, most of the planning should have been done before the crisis to replenish it. He added that Tennessee should take action to ensure that unemployment insurance taxes should not rise automatically for businesses, just as they are trying to rehire.
