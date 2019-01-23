Tennessee has a lot of room for improvement when it comes to road safety laws, that's according to a new report by Saferoads.org. The study shows Tennessee is in the middle of the pack.
More than 37,000 people are dying on our nation's roads every year. This new report suggests more driving laws could make that number go down.
Take a look at the map.
It ranks every state based on the number of safety laws they have.
- Green is good. These are the states with most or all of the 16 laws laid out in this report.
- Yellow states have 6 to 10 of those laws.
- Red is the worst. These are states with the fewest safety laws.
Automatically, you see Tennessee in the yellow.
Our state got dinged for not having seven very specific laws. Here's a few of them:
- Tennessee doesn't have a rear seat-belt law.
- A law saying kids need to be rear-facing until age 2.
- A booster seat law.
- Tennessee is also one of 15 states that doesn't have an "Open Container Law" that meets federal standards.
Here's where Tennessee is doing well, we did get high marks for having two distracted driving laws. One of those laws for texting and driving, the other for restricting cell phone use among the youngest drivers.
In all, there are 16 laws and Tennessee has nine of them.
You can read the full report below:
